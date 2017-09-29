WANTED: Lansing Police looking for fraud suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the photo above and see if you recognize the person or the car.

According to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page the suspect is wanted in connection with a fraud and larceny case.

Investigators say the suspect may be riding in a newer silver Chevy Impala or Malibu.

If you have information on this suspect call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lansing Detective Blount at 517-483-6835 or you can leave an anonymous tip at CRIME STOPPERS by calling 517-483-47867