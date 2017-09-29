Reward offered in theft of handguns in western Michigan

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than two dozen handguns have yet to be recovered after being stolen from two western Michigan shops licensed to sell firearms.

Our media partners at MLive reports Thursday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the 28 guns.

Twenty guns were taken this month from a shooting range and retail store in Cascade Township. Another 13 were stolen from a retail store in Grandville.

Five of the weapons have been recovered. At least eight people, including seven juveniles, have been arrested.

Authorities believe the thefts are connected to two attempted break-ins at other Grand Rapids-area shops.