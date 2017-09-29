Jackson man injured in drive-by shooting

Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson man is recovering today after being shot last night while sitting in his car.

According to Jackson Police the 22-year-old man was in his car on the 500 block of Gilbert Street just after 10 p.m.

Investigators say the victim had just left a house and got in the car.

Another vehicle drove up and several shots were fired into the victim’s car, hitting the man several times.

Family members took him to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where he immediately went into surgery.

Jackson Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-768-8722 or Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867

