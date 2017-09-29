Jackson High football team to kneel in protest before game

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Players and coaches at Jackson High School are set to join the number of sports teams protesting racial injustice.

Prior to the National Anthem is played at tonight’s game in Grand Ledge the Jackson High players will kneel.

When the anthem begins they will stand and lock arms.

The Jackson Public Schools issued a one-line statement regarding the protest.

“We support students freedom of expression, including the ability to peaceably protest what they see as the social injustices of the world.”

The district added that the decision was made by the players and coaches.

The number of players kneeling during the national anthem has grown, especially in the National Football League.

President Trump has spoken out against the protest, calling for team owners to fire players who kneel during the anthem.