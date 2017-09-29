Human remains found in Grand River identified

Related Coverage Body parts found in container in Grand River

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Last month a container holding human remains was found in the Grand River near Columbia and Waverly roads in Aurelius Township.

Now the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the remains as a man missing since 2005.

Investigators say Leon Lockwood was identified through DNA testing.

Since 2005 several containers of remains have been found in local rivers.

in 2005 two bags of body parts were found along the Red Cedar River in Webberville.

At the time those were identified as remains of Leon Lockwood.

Leon Lockwood was the son of Jim Cash, a MSU professor and popular Hollywood screenwriter, famous for box office hits like “Top Gun” and “The Secret of My Success.” Cash died in March of 2000.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Lockwood homicide remains under investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.