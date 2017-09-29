“Handle with Care” program launches in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Traumatic experiences affect us all differently.

But officials at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department want to make sure that they don’t affect a child’s education.

We usually hear the phrase “Handle with Care” associated with shipping and handling.

In this case authorities in Eaton County will warn school officials to “handle a child with care” after a traumatic incident.

Be it a car accident, fire or domestic dispute, if a child has been through trauma and has to go to school the next day sheriff’s officials will send a note to administrators.

That note will explain that “something happened” that could effect the child’s behavior and asking educators to “handle that child with care”.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has a similar protocol.

The news conference to kick off this initiative in Eaton County is happening this morning at the sheriff’s office in Charlotte.