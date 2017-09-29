Eastbound I-96 open at demolished Brighton bridge

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – All lanes are open on eastbound I-96 after crews worked through the night to demolish part of the Pleasant Valley Road bridge in Brighton Township.

The bridge was hit Thursday morning by a flatbed truck carrying large boom lifts.

According to our media partners at WHMI, four of the six bridge beams supporting the bridge’s roadway were damaged enough that state engineers determined the bridge needed to be rebuilt.

Crews finished the demolition work Friday morning at 4 a.m., one hour ahead of schedule.

The state will pursue the trucking company and its insurance carrier to cover the costs associated with the rebuilding.

