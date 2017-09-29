“Bear” Pet Of The Day September 29

Meet “Bear”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bear is a friendly outgoing guy looking for a snuggle buddy. He’d do best in an adult only home as a lot of commotion can be a bit overwhelming for him. He loves to play with his toys and would love a new home filled with them. He’s a fun guy and will bring plenty of joy and happiness to his new family. Bear has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Bear by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

