Skubick: MSP director controversy continues in Capitol

By Published:
FILE- In an Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue leads a focus group discussion at Benton Harbor High School, in Benton Harbor, Mich. The 23-member Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation of Etue for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates." The group of lawmakers said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, if Etue doesn't resign, then Gov. Rick Snyder should fire her. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Day 2 of the controversy swirling around the remarks from the state’s top cop concerning NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Governor Rick Snyder may have accepted Col. Kristie Etue’s apology but others have not.

State Representative Aaron Miller says Gov. Snyder made the right call. “Absolutely. He did the right thing.”

But if she were standing in front of State Senator Coleman Young III he’d have this to say, “Thank you for your service…it’s time to go.”

The state police director on her personal Facebook page set off a firestorm of reactions from both sides regarding her critical remarks aimed at the NFL players.

Col. Etue apologized for posting those remarks on the Internet.

But former sheriff Sen. Rick Jones argues no apology was needed as her First Amendment rights were violated.

“I don’t see why she has to apologize for saying what the majority of the nation thinks,” said the senator.

Democratic Senator Young respects the right of the colonel to speak out but she was disrespecting the NFL players.

“But to go out of your way to dehumanize, and denigrate, to bastardize black people and their suffering, to be that callous and that inhumane, that can not be excused.”

The colonel’s critics argue her apology did not go to the nature of her remarks.

But a former state trooper who worked with the colonel says she is not a racist.

“I’ve known her for a long time,” said Sen. Mike Nofs. “She’s a very good and hard working decent person and is working on making the department better. she made a mistake.”

Sen. Nofs said it’s not true that this is the tip of the iceberg and underneath is an attitude against blacks.

Day Two and the emotions are still raw.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s