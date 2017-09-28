Skubick: MSP director controversy continues in Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Day 2 of the controversy swirling around the remarks from the state’s top cop concerning NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Governor Rick Snyder may have accepted Col. Kristie Etue’s apology but others have not.

State Representative Aaron Miller says Gov. Snyder made the right call. “Absolutely. He did the right thing.”

But if she were standing in front of State Senator Coleman Young III he’d have this to say, “Thank you for your service…it’s time to go.”

The state police director on her personal Facebook page set off a firestorm of reactions from both sides regarding her critical remarks aimed at the NFL players.

Col. Etue apologized for posting those remarks on the Internet.

But former sheriff Sen. Rick Jones argues no apology was needed as her First Amendment rights were violated.

“I don’t see why she has to apologize for saying what the majority of the nation thinks,” said the senator.

Democratic Senator Young respects the right of the colonel to speak out but she was disrespecting the NFL players.

“But to go out of your way to dehumanize, and denigrate, to bastardize black people and their suffering, to be that callous and that inhumane, that can not be excused.”

The colonel’s critics argue her apology did not go to the nature of her remarks.

But a former state trooper who worked with the colonel says she is not a racist.

“I’ve known her for a long time,” said Sen. Mike Nofs. “She’s a very good and hard working decent person and is working on making the department better. she made a mistake.”

Sen. Nofs said it’s not true that this is the tip of the iceberg and underneath is an attitude against blacks.

Day Two and the emotions are still raw.