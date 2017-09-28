MSU Crime Report: Numbers mostly down

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police Department released its annual crime report and the numbers for 2016 tell an interesting story.

Burglary was down considerably from 2014 to 2016, with 124 cases reported in 2014 and 73 in 2016.

Liquor law arrests also saw a steep decline.

In 2014 there were 684 arrests and in 2017 that number fell to 382.

In that same time period there was a drop in dating violence cases.

For the year 2014 28 cases were reported and in 2016 there were 17.

There was one glaring figure that jumped out of the report.

In 2016 there were 68 rapes reported in non-campus buildings or properties.

That is a direct reflection of the complaints filed against former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

According to the report a total of 53 individuals made reports against Nassar of at least one incident of sexual assault in Nassar’s medical office.

The report also showed an increase in motor vehicle thefts.

In 2016 there were 25 thefts, an increase from 18 in 2014.