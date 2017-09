LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There’s relief in sight for some struggling Michigan homeowners.

It’s called the Step Forward Program.

Since it’s creation in 2010, Step Forward has helped nearly 35,000 homeowners with almost $310 million dollars in loans.

Currently, the program has $40 million set aside to help 6,000 eligible homeowners.

To be eligible, your debt must be with a participating Step Forward partner.

To determine your eligibility click here.