Howell neighborhood on alert for white van after student scare

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – Authorities are investigating following an incident Wednesday involving a Howell middle school student being approached by a stranger in a vehicle.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office just before 3 p.m. Wednesday a middle school aged girl said she was approached by a white Dodge minivan in the Hidden Creek subdivision in Oceola Township.

She said a person in the van, described as an African-American female, opened the door and waved at her in an attempt to get her to approach the vehicle.

The girl ran home and told her mother, who contacted 911 to report the incident.

Home security cameras in the neighborhood captured images of the newer model white Dodge van in the neighborhood for at least 45 minutes prior to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Our media partners at WHMI contributed to this report.