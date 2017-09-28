Howell neighborhood on alert for white van after student scare

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WHMI

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – Authorities are investigating following an incident Wednesday involving a Howell middle school student being approached by a stranger in a vehicle.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office just before 3 p.m. Wednesday a middle school aged girl said she was approached by a white Dodge minivan in the Hidden Creek subdivision in Oceola Township.

She said a person in the van, described as an African-American female, opened the door and waved at her in an attempt to get her to approach the vehicle.

The girl ran home and told her mother, who contacted 911 to report the incident.

Home security cameras in the neighborhood captured images of the newer model white Dodge van in the neighborhood for at least 45 minutes prior to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Our media partners at WHMI contributed to this report.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s