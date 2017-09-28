House OKs lesser penalty for expired concealed gun license

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Republican-led Michigan House has voted to lessen the penalty for having an expired concealed pistol license.

The bill approved Wednesday would create a six-month grace period after a permit expires in which people who fail to renew would face a $330 fine if they are found carrying a concealed pistol. The current punishment is up to a five-year felony.

The House on Wednesday also passed legislation designed to ensure that local governments do not pass their own gun regulations. A 1990 state law pre-empts municipalities from such ordinances, but Republicans are concerned that some cities have passed them anyway.

The bill would require municipalities to bring their rules into compliance with state law or face legal action.

Both bills will be considered by the Republican-led Senate next.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s