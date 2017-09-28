“Gordo” Pet Of The Day September 28

Meet “Gordo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gordo is a little Pomeranian guy. We don’t know his age but he has a wonderful personality and he’s looking for an adult-only home. Gordo loves to sit on your lap and give you kisses. He should do fine with other animals and older children. Gordo is a real cutie and once you get his trust you have a friend for life. Gordo has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Gordo contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

