“Empty The Shelters” event returns in October

(WLNS) – When the Bissell Pet Foundation unleashed its “Empty the Shelter” event this past April more than 1,500 animals from 66 shelters found new homes.

Now the Grand Rapids-based non-profit Foundation is bringing the event back to Michigan, partnering with more than 75 shelters and rescue groups from all across Michigan on October 14.

“Michigan has served as a model for Empty The Shelters,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a statement. “Shelters in other states are seeing what we can accomplish and we have been fortunate to hold this event in nine states this year. We are hoping to expand our efforts into more areas of the country, but we can’t do this without the help of our generous supporters.”

The timing of the event couldn’t be better for humane societies and rescue groups.

Many animals rescued from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been transported north and that is stretching kennel space and resources.

Bissell will cover the adoption costs during the one-day event.

There may be, depending upon the shelter, a small licensing fee.

Some shelters also require adopters to be pre-approved before the animal can leave the facility.

Make sure to check with the your local shelter to see what the requirements are before you go and try to add that new furry family member.

ONLINE: Participating shelters