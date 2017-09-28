“Empty The Shelters” event returns in October

By Published:

(WLNS) – When the Bissell Pet Foundation unleashed its “Empty the Shelter” event this past April more than 1,500 animals from 66 shelters found new homes.

Now the Grand Rapids-based non-profit Foundation is bringing the event back to Michigan, partnering with more than 75 shelters and rescue groups from all across Michigan on October 14.

“Michigan has served as a model for Empty The Shelters,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a statement. “Shelters in other states are seeing what we can accomplish and we have been fortunate to hold this event in nine states this year. We are hoping to expand our efforts into more areas of the country, but we can’t do this without the help of our generous supporters.”

The timing of the event couldn’t be better for humane societies and rescue groups.

Many animals rescued from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been transported north and that is stretching kennel space and resources.

Bissell will cover the adoption costs during the one-day event.

There may be, depending upon the shelter, a small licensing fee.

Some shelters also require adopters to be pre-approved before the animal can leave the facility.

Make sure to check with the your local shelter to see what the requirements are before you go and try to add that new furry family member.

ONLINE: Participating shelters

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s