DELAYS AHEAD: Truck hits overpass over I-96 near Brighton, bridge rebuild needed

By Published:

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – If your morning commute takes you to the Brighton area be aware that just one eastbound lane on I-96 is open after a semi truck took out the Pleasant Valley Road overpass Wednesday evening.

The photo shows some of the damage to the bridge which is just east of Brighton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the bridge will need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Open bids are currently being taken for the project to get the highway back open as soon as possible.

You can expect backups in the area until work is complete.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s