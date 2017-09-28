DELAYS AHEAD: Truck hits overpass over I-96 near Brighton, bridge rebuild needed

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – If your morning commute takes you to the Brighton area be aware that just one eastbound lane on I-96 is open after a semi truck took out the Pleasant Valley Road overpass Wednesday evening.

The photo shows some of the damage to the bridge which is just east of Brighton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the bridge will need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Open bids are currently being taken for the project to get the highway back open as soon as possible.

You can expect backups in the area until work is complete.