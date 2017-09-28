Competency exam ordered for son accused of killing mother

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The teenager accused of killing his mother in their Williamston home has been ordered to undergo competency and criminal responsibility exams.

Andrew Willson, 19, was in court today for his preliminary examination.

Willson is charged with shooting Lisa Willson, his 51-year-old mother earlier this month.

Andrew Willson called 911 to report that his mother had been killed.

He was arrested later the same day.

Willson will now be taken to the Forensic Center in Ypsilanti for his evaluations.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 8.