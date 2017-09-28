Bipartisan bills would forgive $600 million in driver fees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s 300,000-plus residents who owe extra driver “responsibility” fees for certain traffic offenses would see their debt eliminated under bipartisan bills backed by the House speaker and others.

The legislation announced Thursday would forgive more than $600 million in fees that have been assessed.

Michigan already is phasing out all new responsibility fees by October 2019.

The bills would accelerate the phase-out to October 2018 and reinstate a community service option for people who can’t pay their fines but would like to re-earn their license before the forgiveness program takes effect.

Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard says responsibility fees for driving without insurance and others offenses have cost far too many working people their license and then their job.