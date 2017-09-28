UPDATE: 3 dead in Jackson County crash; victims identified

UPDATE (Friday 9:20 a.m.) – The victims in the crash that killed three people Thursday in Spring Arbor Township have been identified and notification has been made to the family.

The deceased are Autumn Coffey, a 26 year old woman from Pleasant Lake; 4 year old Kahlan Jones; and 1 year old Eli Jones also from Pleasant Lake who were the children of Ms. Coffey.

The driver of the pickup truck has also been identified as Benjamin Prater, a 39 year old man from Concord.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department the evidence at the scene indicates that Prater was not at fault and was wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation is continuing to determine if the children in the vehicle were properly secured and if there were other factors that contributed to the crash.

UPDATE (8:41 p.m.) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department tells 6 News that the 1-year-old who was initially revived by emergency crews has since passed away.

UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) – Initial information suggests a women with two children in the vehicle ran a stop sign while headed east on McCain Road.

The woman was driving a Saturn passenger car. The Saturn was struck by a Ford F-250 truck traveling southbound on Dearing Road. The man driving the truck is expected to survive.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Saturn died at the scene of the crash.

One child in the vehicle, a 4-year-old girl, died while on the way to Henry Ford Allegiance by ambulance.

A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

SPRING ARBOR TWP, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are dead following a crash in Jackson County’s Spring Arbor Township this afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office a SUV carrying one adult and two children collided with a pickup truck just before 3 p.m. today.

The crash occurred at the intersection of McCain and Dearing Roads. Investigators believe the SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection.

At one point, sheriff’s deputies told 6 News that three people in the SUV had died. But emergency responders were able to resuscitate one of the victims.

More details are becoming available and 6 News will have updates online and on 6 News tonight.