UPDATE: 2 dead in Jackson County crash

UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) – Initial information suggests a women with two children in the vehicle ran a stop sign while headed east on McCain Road.

The woman was driving a Saturn passenger car. The Saturn was struck by a Ford F-250 truck traveling southbound on Dearing Road. The man driving the truck is expected to survive.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Saturn died at the scene of the crash.

One child in the vehicle, a 4-year-old girl, died while on the way to Henry Ford Allegiance by ambulance.

A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition.

