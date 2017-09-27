“Xiaomi” Pet Of The Day September 27

By Published: Updated:

Meet “Xiaomi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Xiaomi is a 1-year-old Bichon Frise. Her name is pronounced “Shel-may” and she is a sweetie. She is friendly and gets along with other animals, kids and everyone she meets. Xiaomi has lots of energy and enjoys going for walks. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Xiaomi contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

