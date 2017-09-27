Vice President Pence to arrive in Michigan today

(WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today and Thursday this week to pitch tax cuts and reform.

He will fly into Oakland County this afternoon.

Tonight he will attend a private Republican dinner in Bloomfield Hills.

Thursday morning, Pence and Gov. Rick Snyder will visit American Axle & Manufacturing, an automotive supplier based in Auburn Hills.

Pence last visited Michigan for a Fourth of July parade in Grandville, where he got a mostly warm reception.

He made numerous visits to Michigan during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump won the state.