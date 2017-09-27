Vice President Pence to arrive in Michigan today

By Published:

(WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today and Thursday this week to pitch tax cuts and reform.

He will fly into Oakland County this afternoon.

Tonight he will attend a private Republican dinner in Bloomfield Hills.

Thursday morning, Pence and Gov. Rick Snyder will visit American Axle & Manufacturing, an automotive supplier based in Auburn Hills.

Pence last visited Michigan for a Fourth of July parade in Grandville, where he got a mostly warm reception.

He made numerous visits to Michigan during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump won the state.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s