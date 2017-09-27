Skubick: Medical marijuana backers battle December deadline

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Medical marijuana users and their caretakers are worried that on December 15th they won’t be able to purchase the cannibus they need to stay healthy.

Legislation is now being introduced to avert that problem.

People gathered to make sure there is access to medical marijuana after December 15th when the state wants all dispensaries to close.

Emily Mbong has a six year old who “before cannabis she spent most of her life in the hospital fighting for her life..a life with severe seizures.”

Instead of shutting down all the dispensaries on December 15th lawmakers want to keep them open for another eight months while the state issues licenses.

“Allowing dispensaries that apply for a license to say open until August 15,” says Rep. Yousef Rabhi. “Until August 15, we allow dispensaries to stay open.

Justin Nichols, a military veteran, says using pot has changed his mental health.

“I should say the biggest benefit is that it allows me to get outside of myself,” explained Nichols. “Being stuck in your head like that is tough.”

The Senate sponsor is hoping for bi-partisan support for this extension to help patients and their families.

“We don’t want to take any risk when it comes to whether or no a patient will have access to life saving medicine or not,” said Sen. David Knezek.