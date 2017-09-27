Senate panel gives green light to regulate medical marijuana ads

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bill to regulate medical marijuana advertising is moving its way through the state Senate.

Sen. Rick Jones wrote the legislation that would effectively ban advertising on billboards for medical marijuana, medical marijuana dispensaries, and businesses that facilitate access to medical marijuana.

It was approved today by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill mirrors the restrictions Michigan already has on billboard advertising for tobacco products.

“This is about stopping unnecessary marijuana ads like the shocking ‘High Lansing’ billboards that are popping up throughout our communities,” said Sen. Jones. “Promoting the idea of getting ‘high’ is not advocating for medical treatment. We don’t need these types of billboards encouraging children and others to use marijuana.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites exposure to tobacco advertising as a factor in the increasing youth usage of tobacco and recommends limiting advertising as part of an effective strategy to reduce tobacco use among youth.

A companion bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

READ ONLINE: Senate Bill 463

