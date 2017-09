LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – People in a south Lansing house got a terrifying wakeup this morning.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Smith Avenue.

That’s near South Washington Avenue and Mt. Hope.

Police tell 6 News someone shot into the home multiple times but no one was hurt.

The search for whoever pulled the trigger is continuing and 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.