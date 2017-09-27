My Legal | Divorce & Social Security Benefits

By Published:

 

Were you an at-home spouse during your marriage and are now getting divorced? You may have had employment throughout the marriage; however, your spouse earned more income than you. Being out of the work force affects your social security retirement benefits.  If your spouse was the breadwinner and your marriage lasted 10 years or longer, you can calculate your benefits based on your ex’s work record, even if they have remarried.

To qualify, you must be unmarried; age 62 or older; and the benefits you are eligible to receive on your work record are less than the benefits you would receive under your ex’s work record.

You may also eligible to receive benefits through your ex’s record even if you have remarried another, but only if your later marriage has ended. If your ex has died, you may also be eligible for survivor’s benefits

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s