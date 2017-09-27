My Legal | Destination Wedding

Do you have dreams of a romantic wedding on a tropical island or maybe a vineyard in a rustic Mediterranean County in Europe? You may desire a small intimate affair; however, you need more than a plane and a passport to make sure that your dreams come true.

If you are planning to wed outside the United States, you will need to investigate the laws of that country. You may be required to provide divorce decrees or death certificates to authenticate your eligibility for marriage. The country might also require that those documents be translated into the local language or verified by a US consulate. There may be certain residency requirements or you may even have to take a blood test.

The embassy or tourist bureau is the best source of information for your destination wedding.