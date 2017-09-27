My Home | Energy Star

Building a new home is one of the most important purchases you’ll make in your lifetime. By choosing one that has earned the government’s trusted ENERGY STAR label, you can have the house of your dreams and enjoy peace of mind knowing it’s been built to meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
