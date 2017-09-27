Michigan, Flint ordered into talks on long-term water supply

Published:
Photo: CNN / MGN

DETROIT (AP) – A federal judge has ordered Michigan and Flint officials to meet again with a mediator to discuss the long-term future of the city’s water supply.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration is suing Flint to force the City Council to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority. Mayor Karen Weaver has signed off but that’s not enough.

Judge David Lawson ordered all sides back to court Wednesday.

Flint has been getting water from Great Lakes Water since the lead disaster of 2015. The state says a long-term deal will keep Flint’s water fund solvent and alleviate the need to raise rates.

In response, the council says it needs time to conduct its own research. Attorney Peter Doerr says an order to force compliance with Michigan’s demand would be “unprecedented.”

