Former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles enters Democratic race for Attorney General

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles is launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination for attorney general today with stops in Lansing, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

Miles, a graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools who went on to attend Aquinas College and Harvard Law School, was appointed U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan in 2011 by President Barack Obama.

He resigned in January and joined the Grand Rapids office of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, a national law firm that has two other former U.S. Attorneys among its 600 lawyers.

Miles had announced his intention to run earlier this month.

In a news released announcing his candidacy Miles pointed out his successes achieved as U.S. attorney, including putting “31 members of the Holland Latin Kings behind bars,” as well as prosecuting defendants who “defrauded hundreds of millions from the government.”

During his five-year tenure, he obtained “more than 100 convictions involving the sexual exploitation of children,” the news release says.

Miles is not the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

Dana Nessel, the lawyer for April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, a lesbian couple fighting for gay marriage and a case that ended up overturning Michigan’s constitutional ban on gay marriage, has announced she was running for attorney general.

Our media partners at MLive contributed to this story.

