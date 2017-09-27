Crime Stoppers: 1 wanted for felonies, 1 attempt to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to rightt:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Christopher Deshon Johnson is a 36-year-old black male who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 160 pounds. Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Foreman has a Felony Warrant for Bond violations out of the City of Lansing.

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a series of armed robberies that occurred during the period of September 18th to September 24th. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

