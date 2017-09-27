14 Michigan communities awarded water system fix-up funds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Hillsdale is among fourteen Michigan communities are getting money to improve their water and sewer systems.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says $23.2 million in grants are being distributed under a program established last year. It’s intended to boost economic growth and help low- and moderate-income communities upgrade public infrastructure.

The recipients were chosen from among 48 applicants. They had to match at least 10 percent of the funding, which originates with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.

Other communities receiving grants include Adrian, Bad Axe, Buckley, Coleman, Croswell, Deckerville, Grand Haven, Grayling, Harrison, Lake Odessa, Lapeer, Roscommon and Vernon.