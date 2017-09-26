Women’s group breaks down barriers to talking about heroin

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Heroin and other types of opioid abuse are often hard things to talk about.

But a group in mid-Michigan is trying to break down those barriers by spreading awareness.

Once a month at the Cascades Manor House in Jackson, a group of working women meets to discuss issues impacting their community.

“Today we’re talking about the opioid epidemic that we have. So it’s a very applicable topic,” said Marie Bonkowski, President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Jackson.

Local law enforcement and drug abuse experts spoke to the group.

Bonkowski says the heroin and prescription drug problem is something everyone needs to face.

“Having experienced opioid abuse in my own family, just to really realize what it’s about. And how people actually become addicted and things that possibly we can do to help combat this,” Bonkowski said.

The group says talking about such a big problem in a small setting can make a difference.

Mike Hirst started the drug recovery group Andy’s Angels after his son, Andy, died from a heroin overdose.

He says more groups should be having these discussions.

“To let them know that this is what’s really going on. I think those are the people that are in charge of their departments, in charge of their company, in charge of their human resources that can pass this information down to the employees and really get it out there for them,” Hirst said.

For Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka, this is an opportunity to talk about the work that’s being done to battle the problem.

“We’re doing something about it, and making progress, and helping people. Getting the word out, stressing public awareness is gigantic. Because if you don’t know what you’re up against, you’re not going to be able to deal with it,” Jarzynka said.