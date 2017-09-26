Woman injured in Ionia County crash

IONIA CO., Mich (WLNS) – An investigation continues today into a car-truck crash that happened north of Ionia Monday.

According to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff a car driven by a 20-year-old woman was driving south on M-66 near Dildine Road.

Investigators say she drifted across the centerline into the path of a southbound semi-truck driven by a Charlotte man.

The woman suffered serious injuries and she was first taken to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia and then flown by air ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

She is listed in serious condition.

The truck driver was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation however speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident, and seatbelts were worn by both drivers.