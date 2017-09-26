VIP street parking offered for MSU football

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Have you ever been frustrated trying to find parking during a Michigan State Spartans football game?

Now you can reserve a VIP parking spot along Albert Avenue for the September 30 game against Iowa.

The City of East Lansing unveiled the plan in a Facebook post today.

They’re not sure what the reaction will be but if you are interested you can reserve your spot by calling 517-337-1277 during normal business hours.

Payment must be made before 4 p.m. Friday, September 29.

