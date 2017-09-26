Tech Tuesday: Grocery shopping in the digital age

For this weeks “Tech Tuesday” segment, Digital Trends Analyst, Melissa Brennan, took a look at how technology has changed how we grocery shop.
Watch above.
For this weeks “Tech Tuesday” segment, Digital Trends Analyst, Melissa Brennan, took a look at how technology has changed how we grocery shop.
Watch above.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement