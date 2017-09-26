Some mid-Michigan schools closing early again amid heat wave

DETROIT (AP) – Some Michigan schools are closing early for one more day amid a fall heat wave that’s wrapping up.

A handful of schools in mid-Michigan will either close or let classes out early today.

>>See the list of school closings

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is sending home students following a half-day Tuesday and canceling afternoon sports. It’s the second consecutive day of early dismissal for the district. Schools in the Grand Rapids and Flint areas are among those also closing early.

Forecasters say the heat wave continues through Tuesday. The district says it expects to operate on its usual schedule Wednesday.

The heat wave broke records for high temperatures across the state in recent days. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday.