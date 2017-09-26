Some mid-Michigan schools closing early again amid heat wave

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Some Michigan schools are closing early for one more day amid a fall heat wave that’s wrapping up.

A handful of schools in mid-Michigan will either close or let classes out early today.

>>See the list of school closings

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is sending home students following a half-day Tuesday and canceling afternoon sports. It’s the second consecutive day of early dismissal for the district. Schools in the Grand Rapids and Flint areas are among those also closing early.

Forecasters say the heat wave continues through Tuesday. The district says it expects to operate on its usual schedule Wednesday.

The heat wave broke records for high temperatures across the state in recent days. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s