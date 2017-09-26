School bus crashes into Downtown Lansing building

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bus crashed through side of Beer Grotto on corner Cedar and Michigan. Right now we know it’s two cars and a Lansing school bus.

There were no children on the bus, only the bus driver and one employee but no serious injuries have been reported.

There is structural damage to building. Lansing City building inspectors are there to check safety of the building.

Nobody was inside the now vacant Beer Grotto at the time of the crash.

The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we know more.

