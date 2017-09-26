RATE RELIEF? Auto insurance revision plan to be unveiled at Capitol today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There will be something happening today at the State Capitol that 6 News will be watching closely for you.

Several House Representatives, along with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, will announce details on their plan to lower the state’s auto insurance rates.

They have not revealed details on their plan yet; that is expected later this morning.

But this is one of four plans in the State House of Representatives.

A group of 15 bipartisan House Representatives announced their plan earlier this month, which includes a package of 12 bills.

How much money will you save if your car insurance rate was cut by 20-to-30-percent?

According to research conducted by “Value Penguin” drivers in the state dish out an average of $213 per month.

There’s a bipartisan effort in the works to drop the state monthly average to $150 per month.

Earlier this month a coalition of 15 lawmakers announced the proposal for auto insurance adjustments.

Components of the package include prohibiting insurance companies from setting rates based on factors like gender and zip codes.

It will also subject the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to the Freedom of Information Act.

The coalition says these types of changes in the Michigan no-fault system will give drivers real rate relief.

This story will develop throughout the day and will be updated online and on 6 News.