Mike Pence to visit Michigan on Wednesday

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, September 27, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to participate in a Michigan GOP Dinner.

On Thursday morning, the Vice President, joined by Governor Rick Snyder, will meet with business leaders and Michigan families to discuss the need for tax reform.

The Vice President will conclude his visit with formal remarks at American Axle Manufacturing, an American-owned and American-operated company with roots dating back to 1917.