Michigan approves incentive for third Amazon warehouse

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4.5 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the incentive Tuesday for the e-commerce powerhouse to open a fulfillment center in Macomb County’s Shelby Township. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,025 full-time jobs at the $40 million facility.

It is the third time in nine months that the state has authorized a grant to open an Amazon fulfillment center, which is a giant warehouse where items are stored, packaged and shipped. The other centers will also be based in the Detroit area – in Romulus and Livonia.

Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Shelby Township site over competing sites in other Midwestern states and Canada.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s