EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – If you’re fascinated by lakes, an online Michigan State University extension course may be for you.

Registration is open for the Introduction to Lakes program, which begins in January.

It’s a six-week, self-paced course.

Officials say more than 230 lake enthusiasts have taken it during the past two years.

It deals with a variety of topics, from lake ecology and shorelines to water law and aquatic plant management.

ONLINE: Introduction to Lakes