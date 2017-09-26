Lansing’s Oliver Towers, long empty, to get facelift

Related Coverage Million dollar makeover underway for Oliver Towers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For fifteen years the eight-story Oliver Towers in downtown Lansing has sat empty.

It is filled with asbestos, has mold problems and has stymied redevelopment efforts.

Now the building, located just north of the State Capitol, is one step closer to a renovation.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board today approved incentives for the George F. Eyde Family, LLC company totaling $2.4 million, to redevelop the building.

The company was also given $967,796 in local and school tax captures from the City of Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The total cost of renovating the eight-story building and 1.6 acres of property will top $13.6 million.

The building has been vacant for nearly 15 years and requires extensive interior demolition and removal of mold growth and asbestos containing materials.

It is expected that the building will offer office/retail space on the first floor, along with 103 residential units on floors two through eight.

Two years ago the same company rolled out a plan to renovate Oliver Towers.

The original building structure was built in 1971 with one addition in 1992.

Redevelopment of the site has been hindered for some time due to the extensive brownfield conditions including significant asbestos containing building materials and mold growth due to water leaks.

Redevelopment plans include extensive interior building demolition, new interior construction and improvements to the building facade, existing courtyard and site features.

The final project will include 48,045 square feet of residential rental units and 4,430 square feet of commercial space.

It’s expected that the construction will create 10 permanent full-time jobs.