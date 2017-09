LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

His name is Deshawn Mikal-Alan Keene. He is 23 years old, he stands at 5’6″ and weighs 190 lbs.

Deshawn’s family reported him missing and was last seen in Lansing, MI.

Deshawn may be suffering from health issues.

Call police if you have information on Deshawn Mikal-Alan Keene.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Tracy Jones: 517-483-6813