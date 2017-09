FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has added golf to its docket.

The justices want to hear more about a golfer who was accidentally struck by a golf cart in 2013.

Ken Bertin and Doug Mann were playing when Mann struck Bertin near the green.

Bertin filed a lawsuit.

The issue for the Supreme Court is a technical one: Is this a case of ordinary negligence or a higher legal standard known as reckless misconduct?