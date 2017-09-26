“Ginger” Pet Of The Day September 26

Meet “Ginger”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ginger is a 3-year-old Himalaya cat. She has a beautiful brown and cream coat. Ginger is very social, loves to play with toys and is good with dogs and children. Ginger has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Ginger by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

