Brown marmorated stink bugs are back and looking to hibernate in your home

You’ve seen them and maybe even caught a whiff, brown marmorated stink bugs have once again made their presence known in mid-Michigan.

Andy Jones with Pest Pros says countless numbers of them are busy trying to sneak their way into your house for the winter.

“Once the leaves start to fall off trees, it starts the trigger for them to start looking for a home to make it through the winter.”

Plus, if squished, these bugs provide a pungent smell says Jones, “It doesn’t smell great — like bad perfume, some bad cologne, ha ha ha…”

This invasive pest found its way into Michigan in 2010 and right now, more than 60 Michigan counties have reported its presence.

They’re physically harmless to people and pets, but not to produce, in fact, brown marmorated stink bugs use their piercing mouthparts to suck juices from fruits, seed pods and nuts on more than 300 types of different plants.

Jones says if these stink bugs do sneak inside your house for a wintertime slumber — it’ll be more of a nuisance than a danger. They won’t lay eggs, feed on anything, or bite anyone – they’ll just cause you to complain.

“They’re not going to do any sort of wood damage, they’re not going to feed on you like a bedbug or flea, they’re just going to freak you out.”

The best way to stop these stink bugs from getting inside your house without a professional is to make sure any sort of gap or opening, like around your windows, are closed off. If some do make it inside your house the best non-toxic way to get rid of them is with a sponge and soapy water.