After a name change Center City District gets green light in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For years the area of East Lansing fronting Grand River Avenue and Albert Avenue has been an eyesore.

Empty buildings and failed attempts to renovate the site have frustrated city officials and the public.

Now the Michigan Strategic Fund Board is clearing the way for the site development to move forward.

The project, now dubbed The Center City District, has been awarded $53.8 in local and school tax captures.

In addition, the developer will receive a $6.75 million award from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program.

The total cost of renovating the Center City District is estimated to be $126.6 million.

The developer, Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, will build two major new structures, one a 12-story mixed-use building along Grand River Avenue, and the other to include a 5-story parking garage along Albert Avenue, with ground floor retail space and 5 additional floors of rental housing above one section of the parking garage, resulting in a 10-story mixed-use building.

The project has been a source of conflict and confusion through the years.

Most recently “The City Center” project morphed into the “Park District” and that ran out of steam last week.

Now the Center City District plan is stepping up to bat.

Plans call for a Target “flexible format” store to fill the ground floor of the 12-story building Grand River building.

That building will also house 273 apartments.

The 10-story Albert Avenue building will include a five-story parking ramp, retail space and 92 apartments for people 55 years and older.