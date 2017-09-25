Trump orders new travel restrictions for handful of countries

(A) – President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing strict new restrictions on travelers from a handful of countries, including five that were covered by his expiring travel ban.

Administration officials say the new measures are required to keep the nation safe.

The indefinite restrictions apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. As part of the presidential proclamation signed Sunday, the U.S. will also bar the entry of certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.

The changes will take effect October 18.

The announcement came the same day that Trump’s temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries was set to expire, 90 days after it went into effect.

Iran’s foreign minister has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his administration’s new travel ban.

Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter early Monday: “Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens.”

Zarif, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, has taken to Twitter before to criticize Trump.

Iran previously was among the six majority Muslim nations targeted in the travel ban.

The three major long-haul airlines of the Gulf say they are aware of the new travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement to The Associated Press: “With regards to entry requirements for travel to/from the USA, Emirates continues to take guidance provided to us by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

In Abu Dhabi, long-haul carrier Etihad said: “The airline continues to accept nationals with valid travel documentation from the listed countries. Acceptance, as per standard procedure, is subject to checks completed by U.S. authorities at the preclearance facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

Doha-based Qatar Airways also said its operations continued as normal.

The travel ban, as well as the since-lifted ban on laptops in Mideast airliner cabins, has hurt Gulf carriers. Emirates has cut routes to the U.S.

The Gulf airlines also have faced stiff resistance from U.S. airlines, which accuse the Mideast carriers of being unfairly subsidized by their governments. The Gulf carriers strongly dispute that