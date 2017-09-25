Traveling guitar exhibit to visit Kalamazoo museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Michigan residents will soon be able to rock out with the National Guitar Museum as its traveling exhibit visits the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

“GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” opens Saturday in the downtown museum. The exhibit is broken into three parts: the science of sound; the evolution, engineering and design of the guitar; and the instrument’s cultural impact.

The exhibit will feature over 70 guitars as well as interactive displays. It’ll house the world’s largest playable guitar, as certified by the Guinness World Records.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director Bill McElhone tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the city has a special passion for music, particularly the guitar, because of its history as the birthplace of Gibson guitars.

The free exhibit will run through Jan. 7.

